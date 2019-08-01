Expert: Responding to an active shooter situation

Allen Banks, CEO of Safegound Training joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about how to respond to an active shooter situation. Banks specializes in Active Shooter Prevention Training.

Just Sunday evening an active shooter killed three people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival taking the lives of a 6-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and 25-year-old man. The gunman cut a fence to access the festival. To read more about the victims, visit here. To read more about what police have revealed about the shooter, visit here.

Banks discussed how people can prepare for these situations by talking about a plan in case an active shooter situation were to happen.