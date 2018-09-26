EVENTS: Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off this weekend

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. About one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

Links for Life was started in 1992 by Sharyn Woods and Carol Barraza to promote breast cancer awareness and provide services for women coping with cancer.

Links for Life is hosting several events around town this weekend to kick-off the month:

Tree Ribbon Tying Event

Links for Life Bakersfield is tying pink bows on all trees in Downtown Bakersfield in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event is open to the public and the group plans to meet at the Liberty Bell around 8 a.m. Volunteers are needed, according to event organizers.

2nd Annual Trees of Honor benefiting Links for Life

Links for Life survivors, their families and staff are meeting at Union Cemetery to celebrate Breast Cancer Survivor's Awareness Month.

The event is open to the public.

Registration for the event is at 10 a.m. and the tree ribbon tying will begin at 10:30 a.m. Union Cemetery is located at 730 E. Potomoc Avenue.

12th Annual Lace'n It Up Fun Run and Walk

The 2th annual Lace'n It Up Fun Run is 1-mile run/walk and family barbecue celebrating survivors and their family that support them.

The run is at The Park at Riverwalk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy. Registration starts at 3:30 pm, the run/walk is at 4 p.m. and the barbecue is at 5 p.m.

For more information on the events, visit linksforlife.org.