BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Registration and enrollment for the spring 2021 semester at Bakersfield College will begin on Wednesday.

BC said returning students will need to complete an update form by logging into their InsideBC account to obtain a registration date and time. First-time students can enroll by visiting the Bakersfield College website.

The semester, which will largely have virtual classes due to COVID-19, is set to begin on Jan. 16.