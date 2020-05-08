Employee at McFarland prison tests positive for COVID-19

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A staff member at the McFarland Female Community Reentry Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson from GEO Group.

The company said the employee who tested positive is currently at home in self quarantine, where they will remain until they are fully recovered and meet the return-to-work guidelines for essential workers issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At this time, GEO said there are currently no confirmed inmate cases at the facility.

GEO Group said McFarland FCRF provides access to regular handwashing with clean water and soap in all housing areas and throughout the facility as well as 24/7 access to healthcare.

It has also deployed personal protective equipment, including masks for all staff and inmates at the facility and implemented social distancing protocols.

Furthermore, GEO said it is conducting temperature checks for all staff and any legally required visitors before entering the facility, as well as verbal medical screening questionnaires.

“We take our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of all those in our care and our employees with the utmost seriousness, and we will continue to work with the state of California and local health officials to implement best practices for the prevention, assessment and management of COVID-19, consistent with the latest guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the company said.