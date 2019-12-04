Emilio Huerta, attorney and son of activist Dolores Huerta, pulls papers for 4th district supervisor

Emilio Huerta, a local attorney and son of activist Dolores Huerta, pulled papers to run for the 4th District Supervisor Tuesday.

The 4th district, which includes parts Bakersfield, Arvin, and Delano, is currently held by incumbent Supervisor David Couch. Couch filed his candidacy for re-election last month..

Huerta said he hopes to bring reforms to county government.

“I’m running because I think I can really make a real and positive difference as a representative of the 4th supervisorial district,” he said.

He also stated one of his top priorities is to “not only [help] the rural communities of Kern county, but the entire county. There are just so many issues confronting our communities. We have underfunded libraries, police agencies, employees who haven’t received a pay raise in years, so my presence on the board would bring real positive change and move our county forward.”

Today marks 91 days until primary election day, march 3, 2020.