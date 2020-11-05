Elections Office estimates around 100,000 ballots still need to be counted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Local election results came in late last night. And today – election workers say there are still 80-to-100-thousand ballots left to be counted. That’s mail-in and provisional ballots.

The last voter entered this building at 9:30pm last night, and that was the moment the elections office released their first set of results to the public. County spokesperson megan person tells me they had the results hours before, but didn’t release them because they didn’t want to influence the voters still in line.

County spokesperson Megan Person says election workers have to stop the counting of ballots to record the results and release them to the public. The office only releases results every couple of hours, in order to keep the ballot counting process from slowing down.

“You cant be running ballots through and asking it to spit out the number at the same time,” Person said. “Because as you’re running ballots through it, the number’s changing.”

Election workers started counting ballots at 8pm and went home around 2:30 this morning. Person says they’ve finished counting only vote by mail ballots sent in before Friday. And ballots from people who voted in person. Here are those numbers – over 16,000 people brought their mail-in ballots to polling places and voted there.

Over 128,000 voted early by mail and got their ballot in before Friday. So in total over 145,000 people got their votes counted yesterday. Aside from those numbers, megan person says there are about a hundred thousand votes to be counted.

“We think it’s somewhere between 80,000 and a hundred thousand ballots that we have possession of that still need to be counted,” Person said. “And that doesn’t include the vote by mail ballots that are still going to continue to come in over the next 16 days.”

Voters who came in person were supposed to surrender their mail in ballot to a poll worker. But person says around 30,000 to 40,000 people forgot bring their ballots — and had to vote provisionally. The elections office still needs to verify and count those provisional ballots.

It also estimates that there are around 50,000 people who voted by mail between October 30 and November 3. And tens of thousands who dropped off their ballots on election day. All of these votes have yet to be counted.

“So with this election especially with such a long tail and all the vote by mail ballots still coming in,” Person said. “You can see how that may change the outlook of an election.”

The elections office expects to have a better estimate of these numbers by November 9. The cut off for the office to receive ballots is November 20. So they wont have the exact election results until then.