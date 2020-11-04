ELECTION UPDATES: Flores, Manriquez win KHSD board seats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District Board of Trustees incumbent Jeff Flores appears to have held on to his Area 2 seat while newcomer David Manriquez is currently beating incumbent Joey O’Connell in Area 3.

With all precincts reporting, Flores has earned 66.9 percent of the vote, or 7,741 votes, while challenger M. Dayle Record garnered 3,818 votes, or 33 percent of the vote.

The Area 3 race is a bit closer, with Manriquez earning 7,115 votes, or 52.7 percent. O’Connell has received 6,358 votes, or 47.1 percent.