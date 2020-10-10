ELECTION 2020: Woman says she received other voters’ ballots at her home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One local woman received not only her own ballot, but two others for people she does not know.

Priscilla Kelly of northeast Bakersfield said she was glad she received her ballot in the mail, but worried when she realized two other ballots arrived for people she does not know.

“Of course I’m concerned. Every voter should be concerned,” Kelly said. “What’s to stop people from voting all three of them and sending them in?”

Ballots are sent out to the most updated address on file for each registered voter, even if that voter may have moved. That may have happened in this instance.

Kelly said she has lived in her home for roughly one year, but added she has received mail for people she does not know. It is entirely possible, per Kelly, that the ballots were sent to people who previously lived at her address. 17 news attempted to reach the other two individuals listed on the envelopes, but the phone lines were off the hook.

On Tuesday, Kern Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard addressed what voters should do if extra ballots arrive in the mail.

“Our basic recommendation would be to return it to us with mail, to mark it and send it back to us because that notifies us; that way we can update our records,” she said during a presentation before county supervisors.

Kelly listened to that advice. She wrote “return to sender. Not here” on the extra ballots before sending them back to the elections division.

“To just get them in the mail for no reason, it’s scary for me,” she said. “Our elections process is very important for our country. This is scary.”

*Non-partisan experts agree there is no evidence to show widespread voter fraud, per a KGET months-long investigation.