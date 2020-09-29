ELECTION 2020: McCarthy, Mangone release TV campaign ads in race for 23rd Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The candidates running for California’s 23rd Congressional District have released TV campaign ads.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), who holds the title of House Minority Leader, is facing a challenge from Kim Mangone (D-Quartz Hill), a veteran who served in the United States Air Force.

The district includes much of Bakersfield, Porterville to the north, Ridgecrest to the east, and parts of Lancaster to the south. McCarthy first won the seat in 2006 and has won every election since, but Mangone is hoping to change that. Last week, she released her ad ahead of McCarthy, spending $500,000 to get the spot on airwaves across the Bakersfield market. Also released online, the ad has garnered roughly two million views.

This is the first time a McCarthy challenger has released a TV advertisement, according to the Mangone campaign. The ad addresses Mangone’s role as single working mom who served as a mechanic in the Air Force. She also talked taxes.

“Today, too many people are struggling to get by while billionaires get handouts,” she said in the ad. “In congress, I’ll stop it so families finally get the tax breaks they deserve,” she continued.

In the McCarthy spot, the house minority leader said rebuilding the economy is among his top priorities. That, per McCarthy, includes a push for more manufacturing jobs. The ad also stressed the importance of fighting COVID-19.

A narrator states McCarthy “helped lead efforts to get federal aid to our front line medical professionals, community health centers, and hospitals. Kevin McCarthy is committed to working for our local community to make sure we have the resources to help manage this pandemic.”

Each candidate did not mention the other in the respective ads, but both have committed to a debate on TV-17 in October.

Monday marked 36 days until Election Day, Nov. 3.