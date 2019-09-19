Elderly man who went missing Wednesday found unharmed in San Francisco

A man with dementia who went missing on Wednesday was found in San Francisco unharmed, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said the San Francisco Police Department located 87-year-old Frazier Park resident Salvador Garza after he went missing at around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, driving a 2008 tan-colored Hummer.

KCSO said yesterday that Salvador was seen heading toward Interstate 5 and believed he was making his way to the Bay Area.

Salvador suffers from the early stages of dementia, according to the department.

