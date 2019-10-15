Ela Gandhi visits Cesar Chavez monument

KEENE, Calif. (KGET) – Mahatma Gandhi changed the course of human history. His non-violent protests for freedom inspired civil rights movements across the globe, including that of Cesar Chavez’s.

Monday Gandhi’s granddaughter, Ela Gandhi, visited a national monument built in Chavez’s honor in Keene.

Ela Gandhi’s visit makes part of the family’s celebration of Gandhi’s 150 birthday. Both she and her brother have been making stops around the county spreading their grandfather’s message of peace and non-violence.

Following in her grandpa’s footsteps, Ela Gandhi is a social activist. She was born in South Africa, fought against discrimination and faced persecution and house arrest by the Apartheid regime. Gandhi was also a member of the transitional executive council and gained a seat in parliament from 1994 to 2003. Since then, Gandhi has worked tirelessly to fight all forms of violence

“It’s really special,” said Paul Chavez, president of the Cesar Chavez Foundation. “We’ve had a lot of visitors, but the visit of Mrs. Gandhi brings a message.”

As she celebrates what would have been her grandfather’s 150th birthday, Gandhi made a stop at Keene this morning to tour the Cesar Chavez monument.

“I’m so excited and honored to be here and see the work that’s being done here,” said Ela Gandhi.

“He would be in heaven,” said Paul Chavez. “My father studied his work, he reminded us that Gandhi was a labor activist before he worked for independence.”

Mahatma Gandhi had a big impact on Cesar Chavez. He was motivated by Gandhi’s belief in nonviolence, tolerance and social justice. In Chavez’s preserved office, you can still find Gandhi’s writings.

“It’s important to know that so many people around the world have been inspired by Gandhi,” said Ela Gandhi. “And particularly, there have been active movements, like Cesar Chavez who did so much for the poorest of the poor. It’s those movements that have started after Gandhi passed away that keeps the legacy alive.”

During her visit, Ela Gandhi toured the monument, Chavez’s office that had been locked up for years and stopped by Chavez’s gravesite to pay her respect.

Gandhi finished her tour leaving behind one powerful message.

“Each individual can make a difference in the world,” said Ela Gandhi. “We also have to unite, we learn from each other and we gain strength from each other.”