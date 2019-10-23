El Dorado County sheriffs on scene of active shooter incident

(Placerville, Calif.)— El Dorado County sheriffs were responding to a call when they were shot at by multiple shooters, according to a statement posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The post noted that EDSO has multiple people in custody, but continue to search and clear the area for any other possible shooting suspects.

Officials have not yet confirmed if any officers were wounded in the shooting.

This all occurred near the intersection of Sand Ridge Drive and Mt Aukumn Road in Placerville.

This is a developing story and will be updated.