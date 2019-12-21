Eight Kern County schools get California Distinguished Schools award

The California Department of Education has named eight Kern County schools as 2020 California Distinguished Schools.

The program recognizes schools across the state for best representing exemplary and quality educational programs and practices. Schools are judged based on performance and progress when it comes to test scores, suspension rates and other factors.

Here’s the full list:

Bakersfield City School District — Cesar Chavez Elementary

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District — Buena Vista and Stockdale elementaries

Greenfield Union School District — W.A. Kendrick and Fairview elementaries

Fruitvale School District — Endeavor Elementary

Delano Union Elementary School District — Morningside Elementary

Midway School District — Midway Elementary

“It is a great honor to receive the California Distinguished Schools Award for the second time in three years,” said Cesar Chavez Elementary Principal Dawn Slaybaugh said in a news release. “I am humbled to work at such a wonderful school with outstanding students, teachers, staff, and parents who are all focused on the same goal: to develop and strengthen the hearts and minds of children.”

District administrators and school leaders will attend the California School Recognition Program Awards Ceremony on Feb. 10 in Anaheim to celebrate their awards.