Edwards movie theater in southwest Bakersfield to reopen in May

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Movie fans in southwest Bakersfield will have a bit of a wait before their theater reopens.

Related Content Ready for the weekend: Most Bakersfield movie theaters to reopen by Friday

The Edwards movie theater in The Marketplace on Ming Avenue is scheduled to reopen on May 7, according to the Regal Cinemas website. Bakersfield’s other movie theaters were back open as of this past weekend after Kern County moved into the red tier.

Regal Cinemas is gradually reopening its theaters, starting this weekend for “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Another set of theaters are expected to reopen on April 16, when “Mortal Kombat” arrives in theaters.

May 7 was going to be the release day of Disney’s “Black Widow” before the company recently pushed the it back to July 9.