Local learning program ‘Do the Math’ returns

Math tutors take problems from callers and solve them on air

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 19th season of local learning program, “Do the Math,” began on Tuesday. Math tutors take problems from callers and solve them on air. The free tutoring program is produced by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

Officials say the program could be a useful tool for students and parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are special segments and guest spots where students can see how math is used everyday in local businesses.

Free, phone-in tutoring is available to students from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by calling (661) 636-4357 or toll free at (866) 636-6284. You can also e-mail your questions to dothemath@kern.org.

“Do the Math” airs every Tuesday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. during the school year.

Where to Watch