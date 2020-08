BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the county prepares for the start of a very different school year, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County are trying to provide working parents with a solution to the childcare crisis. Jessica Millan is a mother of four; she says the local non-profit has been a godsend for her first-grader.

"It's basically like he's at school," said Millan.