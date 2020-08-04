Computer giveaway aims to get 100 laptops into hands of local students in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect in-person learning, many students in Kern County are in need of computers for online classrooms. Americana Tax and Financial, Ricardo Aguilar TCO and The Ruth Escobar Foundation have announced a laptop giveaway to help those students in need.

Students can apply to receive one of the 100 laptops available starting on Wednesday. Applications can be picked up at Americana, located at 400 Chester Ave. or by calling 661-631-2420. A committee with the nonprofit is expected to review the entries before giving away the laptops.