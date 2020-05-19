City of Shafter, Bakersfield College to offer recent Shafter High graduates scholarship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Graduating seniors from Shafter High with a 2.5 GPA may have a chance to qualify to receive the ‘$250 City of Shafter-Bakersfield College Scholarship.’

“BC’s partners at the City of Shafter, including the Shafter City Council and David Franz, are

making education a priority for future generations. Together, we are leveling out the playing field for students living in rural Kern County,” said Director of Rural Initiatives, Abel Guzman.

The City of Shafter said in order to apply, students must be enrolled in one fall semester course offered at a Shafter community location and students must complete the application on the BC website by Jun. 30.

