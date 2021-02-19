Education, ag and emergency services workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday: Kern Public Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Monday, food and agricultural workers, education and childcare workers, and emergency services workers will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Kern County.

Tens of thousands more doses per week are needed to get the shots to everyone eligible for them under state guidelines, said County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop during a press conference Friday.

“We need more doses, and that’s our message to the state,” he said.

Although those groups become eligible, Kern Public Health officials say vaccinating those 65 year or older must remain a priority as that age group accounts for nearly 80 percent of all COVID deaths nationwide.

To check whether you are eligible, click here, or call 1-833-422-4255.