BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A week-long program is providing students in East Bakersfield with a hands-on garden and kitchen learning experience, free of charge.

For the second year in a row, Edible Schoolyard Kern County is hosting 20 Stiern Middle School students for a Spring Break Camp program.

Organizers said one of the goals of the program is to expand equitable student access to Edible School Yard’s curriculum.

Each student was provided a full scholarship to attend the camp thanks to the support of Tel-Tec Communications CEO Morgan Clayton.

“As a employer in Bakersfield, one of the things that’s most important to me is the foundation of our employees being healthy. And when I looked at Barbara’s vision where it got right to the root down to the children where we could teach them how to eat, behave and grow into eating good, healthy food to become great citizens and employees, we had to invest, and that’s why we still invest today,” Clayton said.

To learn more about the programs offered at the edible schoolyard, just head to E-S-Y Kern County dot org.