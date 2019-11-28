Eastbound 58 is being reopened at Towerline Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eastbound Highway 58 is being reopened at Towerline Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP is going to run a slow traffic break to bring motorists to Tehachapi or wherever else they’re headed on the 58.

The wintry weather conditions have led to massive backups, officers said, as have two ongoing bridge replacement projects on the 58 that have narrowed traffic to one lane in each direction.

The Cache Creek Bridge Replacement Project, taking place about five miles east of Tehachapi, and the Summit Bridge Rail Project — where Caltrans is replacing rails on the bridge that crosses over Tehachapi Boulevard — have the closures in place 24 hours a day.

Traffic is bottlenecked at those two areas, officers said. Westbound 58 is backed up to east of Mojave.