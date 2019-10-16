Eastbound 23rd Street to be reduced to one lane for paving work starting tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eastbound traffic on 23rd Street will be reduced to one lane tonight due to paving operations.

The operations will take place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, then resume on Sunday and Monday. The second eastbound lane, currently the outside lane, will be closed while work is underway, leaving one lane open to eastbound traffic.

The paving operations are expected to begin at D Street and move eastward to M Street. Once paving is complete, the contractor will need to raise manholes along the corridor prior to re-opening the lanes.

Paving operations are also planned on Highway 178 on Sunday through Tuesday nights between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. This work will require the closure of the middle eastbound lane and the first inside westbound lane, from M Street to Union Avenue.