The East Hills Mall still does not have a new owner after an auction for the site was postponed for the fourth time Monday.

Another auction was scheduled to take place Monday morning, but it was delayed again.

Documents show a notice of default was issued to developers who stopped payments on a $7.5 million loan for the project earlier this year.

The property is now set to be auctioned on the steps of City Hall for a fifth time on Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m.