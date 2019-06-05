East Hills Mall Auction Cancelled

The highly anticipated auction of the East Hills Mall was cancelled today.

Before today the mall was supposed to go up for auction on the steps of city hall, but was postponed four times to get to today’s conclusion.

Earlier this year the the developers were issued a notice of default which caused the mall to go up for auction. The developers had stopped payments on a $7.5 million redevelopment project of the property.

There has not been word of what will happen to the property or why the auction was cancelled.