BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Southern Sierra Council of Boy Scouts of America said 58 members who earned the rank of Eagle Scout last year were honored with a celebration dinner Tuesday at Luigi’s Warehouse.
The scouts were expected to be treated “with a delicious meal and inspiring program,” the council said. Parents, family, Scout leaders and friends were invited to attend.
Eagle Scouts honored at celebration dinner
