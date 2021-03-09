Eagle Scouts honored at celebration dinner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Southern Sierra Council of Boy Scouts of America said 58 members who earned the rank of Eagle Scout last year were honored with a celebration dinner Tuesday at Luigi’s Warehouse.
 
The scouts were expected to be treated “with a delicious meal and inspiring program,” the council said. Parents, family, Scout leaders and friends were invited to attend.

