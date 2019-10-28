‘Dynamic’ Getty fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations near I-405

UPDATE (8:09 a.m.) — Southbound 405 from the 101 to Sunset Boulevard will be closed.

All southbound traffic will be diverted to the 101 and eastbound/westbound traffic from the 101 closed to southbound 405, Sepulveda Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, Monaga Drive, Getty Center Drive, Skirball Center Drive and Mulholland Drive will be closed.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — Evacuations were ordered early Monday in hillside neighborhoods on Los Angeles’ Westside due to a fast-moving brush fire.

The Getty Fire began around 1:30 a.m. and, driven by strong winds, quickly burned through brush to the west of the 405 Freeway.

Fire officials are calling this blaze “dynamic.”

It’s burned at least 400 acres.

Mandatory Evacuations

Temescal Canyon is the western border

Chautauqua Boulevard down to PCH

Mulholland remains the north border

405 Freeway remains the east border

Evacuation Warning

Mulholland to the north

Topanga Canyon to the west

Sunset Bouleard to the south and Sullivan Fire Road to the east

Evacuation Centers

Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd.

Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 14201 Huston St.

Evacuation Center for Animals

West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer Street

West LA Animal Shelter, 11361 W Pico Blvd.

Road Closures