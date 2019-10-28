‘Dynamic’ Getty fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations near I-405

UPDATE (8:09 a.m.) — Southbound 405 from the 101 to Sunset Boulevard will be closed.
All southbound traffic will be diverted to the 101 and eastbound/westbound traffic from the 101 closed to southbound 405, Sepulveda Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, Monaga Drive, Getty Center Drive, Skirball Center Drive and Mulholland Drive will be closed.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — Evacuations were ordered early Monday in hillside neighborhoods on Los Angeles’ Westside due to a fast-moving brush fire.
The Getty Fire began around 1:30 a.m. and, driven by strong winds, quickly burned through brush to the west of the 405 Freeway.
Fire officials are calling this blaze “dynamic.”
It’s burned at least 400 acres.
Mandatory Evacuations
- Temescal Canyon is the western border
- Chautauqua Boulevard down to PCH
- Mulholland remains the north border
- 405 Freeway remains the east border
Evacuation Warning
- Mulholland to the north
- Topanga Canyon to the west
- Sunset Bouleard to the south and Sullivan Fire Road to the east
Evacuation Centers
- Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd.
- Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 14201 Huston St.
Evacuation Center for Animals
- West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer Street
- West LA Animal Shelter, 11361 W Pico Blvd.
Road Closures