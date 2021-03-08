During Central Valley visit, Newsom says vaccine supply to “increase significantly” over next few weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom visited the Central Valley Monday where he toured a COVID-19 vaccination site.

During his visit to the vaccination clinic at the Earlimart Veterans Memorial Hall, Newsom addressed the importance of making sure vaccines reach vulnerable populations and educators. He also brought optimistic news during his visit.

“We’re going to see supply increase significantly over the course of the next number of weeks,” Newsom said, anticipating the allotment of just-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

He also expressed optimism about vaccinating educators. In the last week alone, 224,000 educators each received at least one dose, well above the state’s goal of 75,000, according to the governor.

“That should be great news for parents like me, parents like you, and others that are encouraging our teachers to get our teachers back in school — our kids back that in-person instruction they so desperately need.”

But Newsom also said there still is much work to do.

“We recognize this state is not where it needs to be in terms of reaching the issues goal around equity,” he continued.

Last week, Newsom announced a new plan to allocate 40% of all doses to roughly 400 vulnerable areas, impacting some eight million people.

“40% of all the vaccines committed to addressing the needs disproportionately — let me be explicit about this — to the Latino community. It is not just an urban issue, it’s a rural issue. We have a responsibility to reach out to communities like this.”

The visit to the Valley came one day ahead of the governor’s state of the state. When asked by 17’s Eytan Wallace about what to expect, the governor said he will focus on highlighting the vaccination efforts across the state, including in the Central Valley.