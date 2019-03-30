DUI symposium organized to try and combat growing problem

Drunk driving is a major problem that is 100 percent preventable. But the number of offenders in our county keeps going up. That is why several local groups organized today to collaborate on the issue, trying to reduce DUI fatalities and crashes.

The all-day symposium was held at Hodel’s in North Bakersfield. Speakers included the Assistant Director of the Orange County Crime Lab, representatives from the DMV, and the mother of a woman killed by a drunk driver.

“Our daughter was taken from us four and half years ago by an impaired driver,“ said Mary Jo Kvasnicka.

Jaclyn Kvasnicka was 27 when her life was taken away.

On August 30, 2014, Jaclyn and her friends were enjoying the Bakersfield Blaze play at Sam Lynn Ballpark. After the ninth inning, the girls got into their car to head home, but hey never made it.

“What’s it like to be a victim?” said Kvasnicka. It’s having a member of the Sheriff’s Department when it should have been your daughter, come to your door and say ‘Are you the parents of Jaclyn Kvasnicka?”

Jaclyn’s mother was a speaker at the Kern County DUI symposium today at Hodel’s. The symposium hosted various community organizations to raise awareness on the issue and collaborate on best practices to help reduce drunk driving.

“We’re never going to enforce our way out of a problem, we need to educate and doing events like this to really educate the community is really the only way we’re going to combat impaired driving,“ said Sgt. Glen Gleiser, with CHP.

According to local statistics, 185 people a year are killed on Kern County roadways.

“Kern County has the largest number of DUI related fatalities in the state of California for a county 500,000 or higher, which is startling,“ said Linda Eviston, executive director at Steps.

Bakersfield police were also there offering advice.

“It starts at home, you never want to let anyone who’s impaired, whether it is alcohol or medication, use other forms of transportation,” said Sgt. Jeff Saso, with BPD. Being arrested for DUI is costly, it goes on your record and it’s embarrassing.”

If you have a problem with alcohol, here are a few numbers to call: Alcoholics Anonymous Kern County is 322-4025. You can also call the Kern County Mental Health crisis line at 1-800-991-5272.

If you ever suspect someone is driving or planning to drive while intoxicated, call 911.