DUI driver in crash that killed pregnant woman could be released in July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was sentenced last year to two years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a pregnant teacher could be released in July, according to prison records.

John Sebastian Hernandez, 24, began serving his prison term in November. He had a total of 240 days of custody credits at the time of his sentencing.

Hernandez was driving under the influence of marijuana June 6, 2017, when he veered into the opposite lane on Santa Fe Way and struck a vehicle head-on driven by 40-year-old Gabriela Soto.

Twenty-eight weeks pregnant, the Wasco High teacher was flown to Kern Medical Center. An emergency cesarean was performed, but both Soto and the fetus died.

Loved ones of Soto expressed frustration at the length of his sentence.

Hernandez could have received up to four years in prison after being convicted of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. In sentencing him to the middle term of two years, Superior Court Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II said he considered Hernandez’s prior lack of a criminal record and his potential to become a productive member of society.

On June 7, a Cervantes hearing – held where there is a dispute regarding restitution – is scheduled in Kern County Superior Court regrading Hernandez’s case.