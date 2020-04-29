Drive-by parades celebrate local birthdays, including Honor Flight veteran Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield residents celebrated two special birthdays Tuesday.

Mark Reese turns 52. His original birthday plan was to go to the beach, but because of COVID-19, he can’t.

So at Hart Park, ‘Bakersfield Ride By’ birthday parades gave him a special surprise Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Southwest Bakersfield, Dale Cheeseman turns 98 years young.

Cheeseman is an Honor Flight veteran and proudly waved to everyone who passed by him on Stine Road and Crystal Springs Drive.

Happy birthday, Mark and Dale!