Dr. Steve Ratty makes it home from COVID-19 ordeal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The last seven weeks have been harrowing for a prominent Bakersfield optometrist who contracted the coronavirus back in March. Dr. Steve Ratty had some darks days in three separate hospitals, but he checked out triumphantly on Tuesday and returned home.

In mid- to late March Ratty and his wife Mary both started feeling ill with mild fevers and some loss of their sense of smell — and on March 25, they were diagnosed with COVID -19.

Mary recovered after a few days but husband Steve only got worse. Much, much worse.

Ratty was intubated with a breathing tube and essentially fell into a coma. Mary, fearing the worst, solicited prayers — and she got them.

“It’s like a horrible rollercoaster ride that you just want to end — being sick, and just as it starts to look good, like it’s gonna slow down, it just picks up speed and goes again,” she said. “So, that being said, there were a lot of highs and lows for sure.

“There were many days where he would make improvement — and when I say improvement we’re not talking major improvement, just a little bit — but it was enough to give us hope as a family each day, and knowing how strong he was. I know that that was a big benefit in his recovery. I was so consumed and worried about him on a daily basis that I know I couldn’t have gotten through without the nurses there. They were amazing and very compassionate with me. … Steve wouldn’t be here without their excellent care and all the prayers that we received from everybody.

“People I don’t even know were praying for us and had us in prayer groups. I’m so appreciative because I know in my heart that that’s why he’s here.”



Dr. Pasha Ehsan, medical director of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield, where Ratty spent the last three weeks, said the optometrist has months of recovery ahead.

“It’s amazing how far he’s come,” Ehsan said. “A lot of COVID patients really need that intense rehab right after coming out of the hospital — occupational therapy, physical therapy, and also speech therapy. It really takes an interdisciplinary approach with the physiciaNS, case management and therapists all working together to get these patients well.”

But Ratty isn’t troubling himself with any of that right now. He’s Just glad to be home and sitting upright. He says he’s looking forward to his own bed and his wife’s pea soup.

“I’m looking forward to sleep, actually,” he said. ” … They care for you about every three hours, so you only get a three hour nap in between. They’re like, ‘Okay, let’s take this, you know, let’s do a breathing treatment, let’s take your blood, feed you,’ this and that. So, sleep is gonna be on my mind right now the next two days, just taking it easy.”

Ratty and his wife agree that masks are a good idea for anyone going out in public where they’re likely to be in close contact with others. Take this COVID-19 seriously, the optometrist says — but don’t disregard its dire economic consequences either.

For those who’ve been Bakersfield residents for any length of time, chances are good a Dr. Ratty has peered into their eyeballs. Between Steve ratty and his late father, Don Ratty, a longtime Bakersfield city councilman, Rattys have been inspecting local patients’ vision for nearly 60 years. Thanks

to prayers and excellent medical care, the Rattys say, he fully intends to gaze into a few more orbs before he’s done.