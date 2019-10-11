Downtown Elementary School could change boundaries

The Bakersfield City School District has been discussing cutting some students from the Downtown School.

At the last BCSD meeting on September 24th, the board discussed potentially removing seventh and eighth grades and changing the boundaries.

Currently, the Downtown School takes in students whose parents work downtown. It’s a convenient drop off for these parents, and it allows them to be more involved in their child’s activities.

The new boundary presented would be a traditional geographic boundary limited to students who actually live downtown.

According to the presentation, these changes would start with the next school year.

A possible reason for discussing this change is that the Downtown School is a specialized school. It’s a public school, but it does not qualify for Title 1 funding from the state because they need a certain number of socio-economically disadvantaged students. Title 1 funding would offer money toward things like afterschool programs.

However, a representative for the district said this is just an item of discussion now. There are currently no concrete changes. This item would need to be presented as an official proposal in order for action to be taken.