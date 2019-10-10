Downtown Elementary could get boundary changes, lose seventh and eighth grades

This map shows the possible new boundaries for Downtown Elementary School. The BCSD board is expected to vote on the issue this December.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Elementary School could soon see significant changes to its student population.

The Bakersfield City School District is proposing boundary changes for the school as well as removing seventh and eighth grades to make the school elementary only. The Board of Trustees is expected to take action on the proposed changes at its Dec. 10 meeting.

According to board documents, these changes would take place starting with the 2020-21 school year.

Under the proposal, all current seventh graders would be able to continue to eighth grade at the school, but all current sixth-graders would need to either go to their junior high school of residence or submit a request for a intra- or inter-district permit.

The district said it would hold a special intra-district permit open enrollment period for Downtown kindergarten next spring.

All current kindergarten through fifth-grade students would need to confirm with the district if they wish to stay enrolled at the school, according to the board documents.

The current plan for the district is to begin notifying families of the possible changes next week.

We have reached out to BCSD for more information about the reasoning behind these changes. This story will be updated once that information becomes available.