BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KGET) – The eastbound lanes on 24th St. near Myrtle St. are currently closed after a car crashed into a pole, causing the power lines to go down early Wednesday morning.

CHP said this incident happened at around 3:41 a.m.

PG&E crews are on scene.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries, that is according to CHP.

CHP said the lanes will re-open at around noon.