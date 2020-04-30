Double tragedy on Lucky Street: Disabled daughter, caretaker father die 24 hours apart

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father in east Bakersfield who had long served as sole caretaker for his disabled daughter fell ill himself Tuesday. Twenty-four hours later, we had not one tragedy, but two.

In a modest Bakersfield neighborhood, on Lucky Street, a couple of blocks off East California, lived 63-year-old Luis Anthony Ynigues.

He spent his days caring for his 40-year-old daughter Elisha, who suffered from cerebral palsy and other health problems.

Elisha was non-verbal, non-ambulatory. The highlight of her world was the bus that stopped in front of the house every weekday to take her to school.

But Tuesday Ynigues himself fell ill — so ill, a neighbor and longtime friend demanded that he go to the hospital. But what about Elisha, asked that friend, Tina Perino. Dead in the back room, said Ynigues. Perino called 9-1-1.

Kern County Fire and Hall Ambulance responded at about 2:40 pm Tuesday for Ynigues. Sheriff’s Deputies, and the coroner, arrived at about the same time — for Elisha.

On Wednesday, almost precisely 24 hours later, that same friend went to check on Ynigues who by this time had returned home. What she found required another call to 911.

We have no way of knowing at this point what the cause of death may be in the case of father or daughter — that determination may take several weeks — but we can say that Kern County Fire was on scene late Wednesday afternoon disinfecting the entire area with PH-7, a sanitizer that kills coronavirus. It was just a precautionary measure; there’s no evidence coronavirus was a factor here.

Illness appears to have prevented a father from carrying out the life-sustaining duties he had taken on for his disabled daughter.

And now, we have a double tragedy on Lucky Street.

A Kern County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said the case is still under investigation.

An anonymous neighbor pointed out a good moral for the rest of us to take from this: know your neighbors, and be there for the vulnerable ones, because we’re all in this together.