DoorDash adds Save Mart stores to on-demand food delivery

Save Mart stores in the Central Valley, Northern California and Northern Nevada have now been added to the on-demand food delivery service DoorDash.

The company said shoppers are now able to order Save Mart’s prepared foods such as rotisserie chickens and chicken tender bites, custom-made sandwiches, side dishes, desserts and more online.

Orders are available between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily for Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores.

“We are excited to extend the ease and convenience our shoppers look for by offering a quick and convenient meal solution through DoorDash on-demand delivery services,” said Bobby McDowell, vice president of Lucky Store Operations.

For more information or to place an order, visit doordash.com.