Give the gift of life on World Blood Donor Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is calling on gamers to step away from the TV or computer screen long enough to donate blood.

World Blood Donor Day is Friday and Houchin is reaching out to younger potential donors in an effort to boost its supplies.

The blood bank has partnered with Team Liquid, a professional esports organization.

Anyone who donates at either Houchin Blood Bank on Friday will get a limited edition “Team Liquid Turns Red” t-shirt.

On Saturday, a special Father’s Day treat, anyone who donates at the Houchin Bolthouse location will get a free sandwich from Uncle BBQ’s.

Saturday, Uncle’s BBQ – Bolthouse Donor Center – 11515 Bolthouse Dr. – 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Plus, Saturday, Miramar International Inc. – 10800 Stockdale Hwy – 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

All donors this month are entered to win a Grand Prize Disney vacation valued at $2,000 and donors will also have a chance to win $100 in “Cool” Cash as part of the random weekly drawings.