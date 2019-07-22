Doggy Ditch Day at KGET: Meet Tiger

You may remember Doggy Ditch Day, a new program at the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, we first told you about on 17 News at Sunrise.

We thought we’d go one step further and show just how the four legged fun works.

We here at KGET TV-17 and our sister station Telemundo want to help local shelter dogs and cats find forever homes, which is why I signed up to take Tiger, a sweet mix, out for a few hours of fun and love.

First, I signed up on the Animal Care Center’s Facebook page.

I selected a date and time and the shelter had Tiger ready to go when I arrived.

The shelter matches dogs with Doggy Ditch Day participants.

You cannot pick your own dog.

The shelter also gives you everything you need for your day with your new friend including essential information, water, a bowl, a leash and even a doggy seatbelt.

I picked up Tiger and went back to the KGET newsroom.

Tiger met everyone, Jim Scott, Associate Producer Raquel Vega and Kevin Charette, to name a few.

I worked as Tiger sat beside me.

He was a really good boy.

Then it was a little more tail wagging and wet nose kisses as Tiger met more of the newsroom.

Tiger met Digital Content Creator Marisal Maldonaldo, News Director Mike Trihey and Assistant News Director Jesse Cash, to name a few more.

The top dog even met our top dog, KGET General Manager Derek Jeffrey.

Then the star of our show got a little air time on 17 News at Noon.

Before heading back to the shelter, Tiger enjoyed a “Pup-a-chino” at Starbucks.

If you don’t know what that is, it’s a cup of whip cream you can order for your four legged friends.

Then, sadly, I took Tiger back to the shelter.

He’s waiting to find his forever home, but he’s not the only pup looking for a loving home.

KGET and the Bakersfield Animal Care Center are teaming up once again to “Clear the Shelters.”

The big day is August 17.

Save the date!

Adoption fees are waved for the day.

More than 200 pups and kitties need a home.

We hope you’ll join us then!

The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center it’s located at 201 South Mt. Vernon Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.