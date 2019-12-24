Dog rescue van damaged in hit-and-run; business in need of donations

A local business needs a Christmas miracle, and your help to get back on their feet after an unfortunate crash.

The Helping Animals Live Tomorrow (HALT) dog rescue van was involved in a collision last Thursday morning. Its founder, Patty Irwin, was on her way back from Critters Without Litters.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the rescue van was at the intersection of Planz and Akers roads at around 8 a.m. when a driver blew through the intersection into the stopped traffic and hit the van. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Police said an investigation revealed that the vehicle responsible for the crash was stolen and that its driver fled on foot.

However, witnesses were able to capture a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Irwin says HALT has been part of the community for 10 years and desperately needs help to continue rescuing furry friends all around town.

“Oh, that car never stopped and now we’re down to using our person vehicles,” she said.

If you’d like to donate to the HALT rescue, visit haltrescue.org.