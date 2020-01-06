Docs: Man who barricaded himself in burning home threw can of beans at firefighter’s face, causing injury

A man who barricaded himself inside a burning residence threw a can of beans at one of the Kern County firefighters who responded to the incident, hitting him in the chin, according to court documents.

The documents say that 43-year-old Patricio Orque threw the beans after Kern County Fire Department firefighters forced entry into the bedroom of a residence in the 1000 block of Normandy Drive on New Year’s Day. He also proceeded to punch another firefighter in the face.

The department said Orque had lit a mattress on fire, and the mattress was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Four firefighters had to drag Orque out of the residence and detain him until Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies could arrive, according to the documents.

Orque was arrested on suspicion of arson, obstructing/resisting a peace officer and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer. Orque has an arraignment hearing this afternoon in Kern County Superior Court.