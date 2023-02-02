BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu called “Killing County.”

It focuses on alleged cases of police corruption in Bakersfield, including a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr.

Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield police in 2013 outside the Four Points Sheraton Hotel on California Avenue while working as an off-the-books informant. No officers were charged in connection to the shooting. However, it was revealed later that BPD Detectives Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara were allegedly involved in making Ramirez Jr. an informant.

Diaz participated in the docuseries and discussed being sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 for stealing drugs and putting them back on the street.

We wanted to know: Do you plan on watching “Killing County”?

A majority of respondents — nearly 60% — said they would watch “Killing County.”

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.