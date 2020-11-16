DMV extends learner’s permits expiring by May 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it is extending driver’s license permits that were set to expire by May 31.

The department said eligible learner’s permits that were set to expire by May have been extended six months from the expiration date or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. The DMV previously extended permits expiring between March 1 and Nov. 30.

The DMV said the goal of the extension is to give student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license, including six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction with a driving school and 50 hours of supervised driving practice.

The DMV said it has alerted law enforcement of the extensions, which require no individual action on the part of drivers.

The DMV resumed behind-the-wheel drive tests with new health and safety protocols on June 26 and appointments to take the test are available.

Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and December have been extended through Dec. 31 to align with federal guidelines.