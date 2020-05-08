DMV extends all temporary driver license permits due to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits that are expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DMV said driver license permits expiring between March and June 30 are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. Commercial learner’s permits expiring between

March and June 2020 are also now valid through June 30.

The extensions require no individual action on the part of drivers, the DMV said.

The DMV said it is extending these permits for those who may not be able to get a driver license or commercial driver license while behind-the-wheel drive tests are suspended.

California law enforcement has been made aware of the extensions, the department said. California drivers may continue to drive with their expired permits.

Californians with a suspended record are not eligible for the temporary extension, according to the DMV.