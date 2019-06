BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — DMV investigators cited six people for misusing disabled person parking placards during an enforcement operation last month, according to a news release.

Investigators contacted a total of 48 drivers in Bakersfield, the release says. Those cited had their placard confiscated and face fines ranging from $250 to $1,000.

In all, the DMV cited 136 people in 21 operations held statewide in May, the release says.