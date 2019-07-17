Disabilities don’t define you

He has cerebral palsy and is legally blind, but that doesn’t stop him from doing what he loves to do.

“Yes, I own a business here in Bakersfield called Jman’s Plants,” said Jacob Long.

Jacob Long is an entrepreneur.

“I go out to events and I sell my plants to people in the Bakersfield community,” Long said.

Jacob grows and sells succulents.

“They’re easy to maintain and they’re easy to take care of,” Long said.

He does everything, raising tiny cuttings into beautiful potted plants.

“Potting the plants, putting the soil in there, watering and also going out to my garden and watering my garden. I just have a lot of fun. I love going to events and meeting people and people like my plants,” Long said.

Jacob also has cerebral palsy and is legally blind.

“But that doesn’t stop me from doing what I love to do,” Long said.

A part of that, thanks to New Options Employment Services, an organization aimed at helping people with disabilities find employment or create a business.

“These clients, every single one of them has faced obstacles in certain ways and some of them have been told that they can’t do things and these clients have such great potential and they have something to offer the community,” said Baylie Butler, Program Coordinator, New Options Employment Services.

Although I need a good place to buy locally grown succulents, to me, what Jman offers our community has nothing to do with his product.

“He definitely does not let his disability define him in any way shape or form,” Butler said.

“if you want to start a business like me, don’t let your disabilities hold you back. If you have a disability and you have a passion like me, don’t let your disabilities stop you and just keep on going,” Long said.

You can find Jman’s Plants at First Fridays in downtown Bakersfield.

You can also find him on Instagram and Facebook.