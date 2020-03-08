Diocese of Fresno make changes in mass due to coronavirus

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, clouds are lit by the rising sun over St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses have paid nearly $84 million to 564 victims of sexual abuse, a tally that’s sure to grow substantially in 2020 as compensation fund administrators work through a backlog of claims, according to an Associated Press review. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — The Diocese of Fresno has taken new precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

According to their Facebook page, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno announced Saturday new changes that will be implemented in mass during the flu season.

According to the post, the Blood of Christ will not be offered at communion until further notice.

Plus, anyone who shows flu-like symptoms or is not feeling well, is advised not to attend mass.

Faithfulls won’t be able to shake hands during the “sign of the peace” and will not hold hands during the prayer of “our father,” which are common practices in every mass.