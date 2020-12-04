DiMaggio’s Pizzeria in California City closed after rodent droppings, cockroaches found

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Public health officials shut DiMaggio’s Pizzeria this week after finding rodent droppings and dead cockroaches in the building.

Inspectors on Tuesday found holes in walls and droppings along the walls and under equipment throughout the facility, according to the inspection report. Dead roaches were found in the men’s restroom, where a clogged was filled with sewage.

Food debris filled a hole in a stainless steel prep table, a kitchen employee was not trained on how to test sanitizer strength and a door led directly into the kitchen from outdoors with no air curtain hung to prevent insects from flying inside, the report said.