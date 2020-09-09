Dignity Health announces honorees of 13th annual RN of the Year Awards announced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Bakersfield announced the honorees of this year’s 13th annual RN of the Year Awards. The nurses are nominated and chosen by their peers from hospitals across Kern County.

There are nine categories focusing on excellence, resilience, and courage of nurses, nurse educators, and nursing leadership. Seven out of of the nine honorees are from Mercy and Memorial Hospitals. The virtual event was hosted by the Kern County Chapter of the Association of California Nurse Leaders.

“On behalf of Dignity Health Bakersfield, we express heartfelt gratitude for clinicians and physicians here at home and around the world who have demonstrated tremendous courage and compassion during this pandemic,” said Dignity Health.

List of Winners:

Direct Patient/Staﬀ Educator – Amy Humbert, Memorial Hospital

Clinical Practice – Inpatient – Lina Daoud, Memorial Hospital

Clinical Practice – Outpatient – Maravic Cadiz, Mercy Downtown Hospital

Exemplary Nurse Leader – Mary Ann MacNutt, Mercy Downtown Hospital

Humanitarian – Amara Dobbs, Mercy Southwest Hospital

Innovation in Professional Nursing – Juliet Garo-Guinto, Memorial Hospital

Lifetime Achievement Award – Mary StanleyRetired Mercy Southwest Hospital