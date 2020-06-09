Did driver accelerate into marchers? At least two witnesses at June 3 fatal accident have told BPD he did



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five days after a protester was struck and killed by a motorist during a night time march in the street, Bakersfield police continue to investigate the incident. ​



​Here’s what we know to be the case — Wednesday night at 10:23 p.m., Robert Forbes was struck by a car driven by Kieth Moore of Bakersfield, who confirmed his involvement to KGET. Forbes died two days later from his injuries.​ Beyond that, theories on the what and how have abounded all across social media — some of them false. ​

Here’s what Bakersfield police, based on witness statements and visual evidence from stationary cameras, say is not the case.​

Forbes was not kneeling in the street.​

Moore was not speeding.​

Moore was not driving with his lights off.​

Moore did not drive away from the scene.​

An open and shut accident, right? So, why is BPD still investigating?​ Because, according to BPD spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley, questions about the driving conditions and other circumstances of that moment in time persist.​

​Of the witness statements taken by BPD, McCauley says, two people said they thought the incident was purely an accident and two said they believe the driver may have hit Forbes on purpose. One of those was Quinn Wilson — a reporter for the Bakersfield Californian who was covering the march for the paper that night.​

Quinn confirms that Forbes was walking, not kneeling, that Moore had his lights on and that he pulled over within a block of the accident scene.​

But something else, too: Wilson said he believes the driver accelerated as he approached the marchers. All of the other drivers in the area appeared to use caution as they approached from the west, but Moore’s car, Willson said, did not slow like the others.

KGET reached out to Kieth Moore Sunday evening but he respectfully declined to comment. It is not known if he has hired an attorney.​

The Californian has assigned Quinn to reporting duties not associated with the marches, Quinn said.

