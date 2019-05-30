Detectives investigating possible threat against Tehachapi police

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi police are investigating a possible threat of retaliation against the department following a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Chief Kent Kroeger, however, said a document being circulated through social media regarding the alleged threat did not originate with Tehachapi police, nor was it circulated by the department.

The document claimed police had validated the threat and that it applied to all law enforcement in the area.

Juan Antonio Sillas, 21, was shot in the 21600 block of Westwood Boulevard on May 21 after trying to ram an officer’s patrol vehicle during a chase, police said. Sillas died at the scene.

Tehachapi police and the Kern County District Attorney’s office are investigating the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.